newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Anti-Semitic incidents and attacks are happening around the world

By John Sexton
Hot Air
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today Ed wrote about an apparent hate crime that happened last night in Los Angeles. A pro-Palestinian caravan drove though parts of west LA and confronted some Jewish diners. Some reports indicated the pro-Palestinian group came over and asked which diners were Jews before attacking them. And that wasn’t the only attack in LA last night. An orthodox Jew was chased through a parking lot by a similar caravan waving Palestinian flags (2nd clip below).

hotair.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Zionism#Anti Semitism#Palestinian Attacks#Israeli Police#Synagogues#Pro Palestinian#La Jewish#Whatsapp#Orthodox Jew#The Ny Times#European#Zentralrat#Zentralratjuden#Germans#Bild#Rabbi#Sky News#La Cienega Beverly#Essex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Germany
Related
MinoritiesBBC

Report anti-Semitism to police, Sadiq Khan urges

The mayor of London has urged people to report anti-Semitism to the police, after four men were arrested in connection with a video appearing to show racist abuse. Sadiq Khan said any reports of alleged hate crimes would be taken seriously. He said there would be high-visibility police patrols in...
MinoritiesPosted by
newschain

Minister pledges to protect British Jewish community amid anti-Semitic abuse

Ministers have condemned an increase of anti-Semitic abuse and pledged to protect the British Jewish community amid safety fears. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said he was “appalled” by anti-Semitic abuse in recent days, which included a rabbi being attacked outside his synagogue in Essex and abuse heard being shouted by car passengers in areas with large Jewish populations in north London.
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Minister condemns ‘deeply disturbing’ rise in antisemitism in UK

Robert Jenrick has condemned a “deeply disturbing upsurge in antisemitism” in recent years and said the government will name and shame local authorities that have failed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of the problem. The communities secretary criticised incidents over the weekend in which a rabbi...
Minoritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Johnson condemns ‘shameful racism’ after anti-Semitic threats in London

Boris Johnson has condemned acts of “shameful racism” as police investigated video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in London. Footage on social media showed a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, in north London, with passengers heard to shout offensive language and threats against Jews.
MinoritiesBBC

Four men arrested in anti-Semitism video investigation

Police have arrested four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London. Boris Johnson earlier condemned the "shameful racism" aimed at British Jews, which had "no place" in society. The person who filmed the video told the BBC...
MinoritiesSpiked

The left’s shameful silence on anti-Semitism

So the 21st-century left refuses to share a platform with feminists who think biological sex is real but they will rub shoulders with protesters who chant about killing Jews? This is the perverse position the woke left now finds itself in. It sees prejudice everywhere except where it actually exists. State a biological fact and they’ll brand you transphobic. Criticise the burqa and you’re an Islamophobe. Fail to take the knee to Black Lives Matter and its every potty political belief and you’ll be called racist. Wear a sombrero and you’re cancelled. But chanting death to Jews? No biggie. The woke warriors against racism and hatred will suddenly, magically go deaf. They’ll look the other way. ‘I didn’t hear anything.’
Sex CrimesYNET News

London police probing anti-Semitic rape threats in Jewish area

The Metropolitan Police in London said Sunday that it was investigating after drivers in a convoy of cars carrying Palestinian flags made calls to rape Jewish women. The convoy was driving down a road in North London, which has a sizeable Jewish community, when the calls were made. "We are...
ProtestsBakersfield Californian

German government vows not to tolerate anti-Semitic rallies

After several German cities saw incidents at anti-Israel rallies in the wake of resurging conflict between Israel and Gaza, the government strongly condemned anti-Semitic protests and promised to ramp up protection for Jewish institutions. Government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Friday that peaceful demonstrations against Israel’s policies were allowed in...
Proteststribuneledgernews.com

Anti-Semitic, anti-Israel rallies, vandalism in several German cities

There were anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli protests and cases of vandalism in several German cities on Thursday, as deadly violence spirals between Israel and Gaza. Police intervened at rallies and boosted their presence at synagogues throughout the country after several instances of vandalism and the burning of Israeli flags. Some 1,500...
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

With Israel under Attack, Watch for Progressive Anti-Semitism | Opinion

When George Washington wrote to the Hebrew Congregation of Newport, Rhode Island, in 1790, he declared that America should give "bigotry no sanction." In 2021, that remains a tall order. Not only does history's oldest virus—anti-Semitism—today receive 24/7 assistance from social media, but it metastasizes as quickly as deadly new strains of COVID-19, spawning Jew-hatred and hate crimes here and abroad.
Public SafetyCleveland Jewish News

German police detain more than a dozen men for anti-Semitic attacks

German police detained more than a dozen men on Wednesday for anti-Semitic attacks in three cities that included throwing rocks at a synagogue and starting a fire at a memorial for a synagogue destroyed in 1938 in the Nazi-led Kristallnacht. German politicians condemned the events, calling them anti-Semitic attacks, reported...
MinoritiesBoston Globe

Canceling ‘anti-Semitism’

It isn’t often that a hyphen, or the absence of one, draws attention. But when The Associated Press announced recently that it was changing the spelling of “anti-Semite” and “anti-Semitism” in its highly influential style guide to “antisemite” and “antisemitism,” it made news — and drew cheers from historians and civil rights activists.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audit finds rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Florida

The Anti-Defamation League found that anti-Semitic incidents rose in Florida by 40 percent in 2020, with Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties reporting the most in the state. According to the ADL’s annual “Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents” released last month, a total of 127 incidents of harassment and vandalism were reported to the organization’s Boca Raton-based Florida Region last ...
California, MOabc17news.com

Anti-semitic graffiti showing up on pathways

PACIFIC PALISADES, California (KCNC) — Police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti that has been sprayed on benches and pathways from Will Rogers State Park south into Venice over the past month. The neon spray-painted messages are hard to miss and especially upsetting with phrases like “the Jew is guilty” repeatedly painted...
New York City, NYWashington Examiner

The inconvenience of left-wing antisemitism

Last week, in New York City, there was an antisemitic march. But apparently, this march was not newsworthy. The fact that marchers attacked and bloodied a Jewish counterprotester received only limited coverage. These marchers chanted a slogan that called for the extermination of the Jewish state and compared Jews to Nazis and Hitler. Their chant was the pro-Hamas slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." As is the case with the Hamas charter, the slogan implicitly calls for the extermination of the Jewish state, and presumably all the Jews in it. Hamas, which has fired more than 3,000 rockets at Israel in the last week, is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization with the stated objective of eliminating by terror the Jewish state.