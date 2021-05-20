Anti-Semitic incidents and attacks are happening around the world
Earlier today Ed wrote about an apparent hate crime that happened last night in Los Angeles. A pro-Palestinian caravan drove though parts of west LA and confronted some Jewish diners. Some reports indicated the pro-Palestinian group came over and asked which diners were Jews before attacking them. And that wasn’t the only attack in LA last night. An orthodox Jew was chased through a parking lot by a similar caravan waving Palestinian flags (2nd clip below).hotair.com