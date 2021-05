Likely the most influential Fort Madison resident was Judge Joseph Marcus Beck. Born in Ohio in 1823, he graduated from Hanover College and was admitted to the bar in 1846. The following year he began practicing law in Montrose and moved to Fort Madison in 1850. Two years later he was elected mayor and prosecuting attorney. He served as president of the Fort Madison, Farmington and Western Railroad Company, which later combined with the Burlington and Southwestern Railroad.