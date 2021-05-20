newsbreak-logo
Drinks

Tasty canned wines for perfect summer nights

By Scott Nyerges
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the dark ages, wine lovers had to haul a bottle of their favorite vino to the big summer barbecue These days, smart sippers are leaving the bottles at home and bringing canned wine instead — or enjoying them at home. From crisp whites to fruity reds, we rounded up 13 canned wines for an informal taste test to determine whether any of them are worth drinking this summer. (Short answer: Yes!)

