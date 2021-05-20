Tasty canned wines for perfect summer nights

Domaine du Vieux Pressoir Saumur Puy Notre Dame, Loire, France 2015 (£23, redsquirrelwine.com) A change in the season means a change in red wine style: away with the chunky, the rich, the powerful; in with the elegant, the fragrant, the refreshing. No wine style fits the latter brief better than the red wines of the Loire, especially those made from the increasingly fashionable (all over the world) cabernet franc grape variety. In a clutch of appellations such as Chinon, Bourgueil, and Saumur-Champigny, cabernet franc produces wines that combine a springtime sappiness and leafiness with currants and berries on a textural spectrum that runs from just-ripe and crunchy to supple and fine. For an energisingly vibrant example that is happiest showing off its just-on-the-right-side-of-tart summer pudding flavours after a half hour or so in the fridge, try Waitrose’s Les Nivières Saumur Rouge 2018 (£9.99). For something a little more Bordeaux-esque, sophisticated and mellow, yet still with an underlying pulse of Loire River liveliness, the Vieux Pressoir is very smart indeed.