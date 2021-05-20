newsbreak-logo
Politics

Why Republicans Still Have the Upper Hand for 2022

By Rich Lowry
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans have had a brutal news cycle over the past month or so, between the ouster of Liz Cheney from leadership and now, the intraparty jousting over whether to get on board a January 6 commission. The overwhelming sense from the press coverage is that the party is descending into...

PoliticsWashington Post

Republicans are sprinting away from democracy

Almost half of Republicans are now saying the quiet part out loud: They’d prefer to ditch this whole democracy thing. So finds CBS News-YouGov polling conducted in mid-May. The survey asked Republicans a series of questions about the required level of fealty to former president Donald Trump, their views of the 2020 election and priorities for the party going forward.
U.S. PoliticsLas Vegas Sun

GOP still assailing democracy

A year ago this week, the Sun published a Page 1 editorial sounding an alarm about a march to authoritarianism by the extremist right. In it, we offered a step-by-step chronicle of abuses of power and other undemocratic actions by the Trump administration and GOP leadership pointing to an inescapable conclusion that the nation had “entered the early stages of a dictatorship.” This wasn’t a theoretical, we stated, and it was happening faster than anyone could have expected.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Republicans’ Joe Biden Problem: He Keeps Doing Things People Like

In last year’s presidential campaign, Donald Trump tried to scare voters away from Joe Biden by framing him as a dangerous radical—someone so far left and so unhinged that he was “against god.” It was a losing strategy: Biden, who has spent decades in the public eye, was so clearly not the person Trump was describing him as that none of the punches landed. Biden won a decisive victory on a unity platform.
Maryland StatePeople

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan Says Republicans Ousting Rep. Liz Cheney 'Was a Mistake'

Add Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to the list of Republican officials who are upset over their party voting Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership position last week. "I think it was a mistake," Hogan, 64, told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "Liz Cheney is a solid conservative Republican who voted with [President Donald Trump] 93 percent of the time. I thought she just stood up and told the truth and said exactly what she thought."
Presidential Electionnewamericanjournal.net

Republicans Tried to Overturn the Election: We Must Not Forget

America prefers to look forward rather than back. We’re a land of second acts. We move on. This can be a strength. We don’t get bogged down in outmoded traditions, old grudges, obsolete ways of thinking. We constantly reinvent. We love innovation and disruption. The downside is a collective amnesia...
Wisconsin Statemadison

Hands on Wisconsin: Democrats enjoy Republican horror show

Democrats are hard at work reshaping America's economy with Joe Biden's infrastructure and stimulus plans. Meanwhile, the Republican Party is hard at work fighting amongst themselves. They have removed U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from leadership because she refuses to help sell the "big lie" that voter fraud stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. While the fact that Republicans are fighting over Trump's lies is bad for America, it must be entertaining for the Democrats.
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

How Pramila Jayapal Views the Biden Administration

As Joe Biden laid out a grand vision for his Presidency, in a speech before Congress late last month, cameras caught Representative Pramila Jayapal standing and applauding. Behind her face mask, she later told an aide, she was smiling. This was not the Joe Biden whom progressives like Jayapal expected to see when he meandered out of the Democratic pack and vanquished their champions, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in last year’s primaries. That was the avuncular centrist who persuaded enough voters that he was the safe choice to beat Donald Trump in November. But this Joe Biden is going much, much bigger. As Jayapal said, “President Biden has risen to the moment, and I really do give him an ‘A’ in what he’s done so far. It’s been bold, it’s been progressive, it’s been what the country needs.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Voter suppression is bad. But this tactic is even worse.

President Donald Trump’s effort to steal the 2020 presidential election fell short. Now Republicans across the country are promoting changes to laws and personnel that could allow him — or someone like him — to succeed in 2024. I’m not referring to the hundreds of GOP proposals in statehouses across...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Why a GOP House majority would imperil democracy

There are critical battles to be waged in defense of democracy in the next 18 months. A slew of Jim Crow-style voting laws is snaking its way through state legislatures. It is far from clear that Congress can pass even H.R. 4 to reauthorize preclearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act, let alone pass some or all of H.R. 1.
Presidential Electionnewsandguts.com

Quote Of The Day: Lindsey Graham

This is long overdue. Nearly six months after Joe Biden won the presidential election, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says he accepts the results. The Republican made the remarks while talking to reporters in his home state Monday. “I accept the results of the election. ….2020 is over for me,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...
Presidential ElectionPress Democrat

Goldberg: How Republicans could steal the 2024 election

Erica Newland serves as counsel for Protect Democracy, a nonprofit organization founded in 2017 to fight democratic breakdown in America. Before Joe Biden’s victory was officially confirmed in January, she researched some of the ways that Donald Trump’s allies in Congress might sabotage the process. She came to a harrowing conclusion.
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: 80 Percent of Republicans Who Have Heard of Cheney’s Removal Agree With It

The majority of Republicans who have heard of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) removal from her leadership position agree it should have happened. According to a CBS News poll, 80% of Republicans who knew about the vote to oust Cheney agree with the decision. They feel Cheney was “off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election,” as CBS News reports.
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Presidential ElectionLaredo Morning Times

Yes, Mitch McConnell, Republicans Are Trying to Restrict Voting

“Nobody’s votes are being suppressed anywhere across America, in any of the states,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week of the Democrats’ H.R. 1 For the People Act to ensure voting rights, but leaked footage obtained by Mother Jones reveals the opposite is true. The head of the conservative group Heritage Action for America boasted to donors that Republican lawmakers are using the organization’s language in a slew of restrictive voting bills across the nation, according to footage obtained by watchdog group Documented and shared with Mother Jones.