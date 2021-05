The Vermont Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of a bill that would dedicate $100 million toward the expansion of broadband access in the state. The bill, H.360, would funnel a portion of the $1 billion in federal relief aid Vermont is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act toward the goal of improving broadband access in underserved rural areas. The money would be sent directly to local communications districts and small private providers, while a new three-member board — similar to the now-defunct Vermont Telecommunications Authority — would manage the funding and provide financial, technical and administrative support.