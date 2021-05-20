newsbreak-logo
Montana State

Montana superintendent supports lifting school mask mandates

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missoulian
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana’s head of public instruction wrote a letter to school superintendents on Wednesday strongly recommending that districts end their mask mandates and make the wearing of face coverings a personal choice starting in the fall. State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen’s letter also offers support to schools that decide to lift mask...

missoulian.com
