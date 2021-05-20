newsbreak-logo
NCAA softball selection committee chair addresses UM regional snub

Detroit News
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe outcry regarding the 64-team NCAA Softball Tournament reveal came quickly and continues to simmer. Michigan coach Carol Hutchins was among the coaches leading the charge after her Big Ten championship-winning team was not only snubbed from being one of 16 teams hosting a regional this weekend but has been sent out to the Seattle regional hosted by Washington. She believes the Big Ten was “disrespected” with only Michigan, Minnesota and Northwestern making the field. And speaking of Washington, those players were so disgruntled by their No. 16 seeding, they walked out of the team meeting room during a live look-in on ESPN2 when the Huskies’ seeding was revealed. Washington is the Pac-12 runner-up, behind UCLA.

