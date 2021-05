ANIMAL BITE — 23400 Block 35th Ave SE: On April 27 at 4:68 a.m., an officer contacted a delivery employee who stated that when he drove onto the property in an attempt to deliver a package, he was attacked by two large dogs. The officer observed several bloody puncture marks on the employee’s arm. The officer spoke with the dog owner and learned that both dogs are contained by an invisible fencing system and there’s a posted sign for all deliveries to be left at the edge of the property. The officer informed the owner that his dog needed to be quarantined for 10 days and the owner said he would be able to follow this protocol. Follow up issued to animal control.