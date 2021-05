With the arrival of iOS 14.5, Apple introduced what is possibly the biggest change around privacy when it comes to apps listed on its app repository. Called App Tracking Transparency, its a framework that makes it mandatory for apps to ask iPhone users for permission in order to track them, a process that would allow ad-tracking. Or in simple works, serving them targeted ads. Well, it appears that the latest privacy policy change is having the effect many predicted – not many people are okay with being tracked!