Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Sunday morning. * At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 49.2 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 49.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete.