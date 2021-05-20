US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;86;56;85;57;A stray t-shower;SSE;6;49%;54%;7. Albuquerque, NM;80;57;85;64;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;25%;3%;12. Anchorage, AK;58;44;54;44;A shower in the p.m.;NW;8;56%;66%;1. Asheville, NC;76;54;78;52;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;54%;1%;11. Atlanta, GA;79;61;80;57;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;8;51%;13%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;85;61;70;54;Breezy in the...www.manisteenews.com