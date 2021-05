For the past five years, Yakima County has worked to reserve bail for people who pose a greater threat to the public than other offenders in its pretrial program. But recently, for the first time, a Yakima County Superior Court judge used an 11-year-old law to grant a prosecution request to hold a suspect in a homicide without bail. And Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said it’s a move the county may use again with suspects they feel are too dangerous even for bail in the million-dollar range.