Update From MCPS Regarding Masks, Graduation Ceremonies, And Sporting Events. Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following message out Wednesday evening:. On May 18, 2021, the Montgomery County Board of Health voted to approve new health guidelines that lift capacity restrictions and relax some mask-wearing requirements for county residents. The new guidelines are in effect through May 28, 2021, when the county’s Board of Health regulation expires. Here are four things you need to know about what these changes mean for MCPS.