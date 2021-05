On this week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Match 3", Round 3 of the Joint Training battle is about to begin and the possible beginnings of Bakugo's redemption. While I tend to have a soft spot for some angry anime bois, Bakugo was not on my good list. Quite the contrary, as the bully he tends to be I kinda hated him, however, I always hope to see a possible soft spot come out soon because there is potential damn it! Anyway, it was a pretty fast episode that really left me wishing for more and also realizing we have about 5 more episodes to go about this arc. While I know at any given point things can take a turn for the dark, Dragon Ball left me quite traumatized about stretched-out storylines, to be honest.