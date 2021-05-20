newsbreak-logo
Comvita Honey Company Wants Buzz For World Bee Day, Pledges To Rescue More Than 5 Million

By Jeff Kart
Forbes
Forbes
 16 hours ago
Check your calendar. World Bee Day is May 20. But then again, isn’t every day World Bee Day if you’re a lover of bees, or at least honey? Comvita sources “the No. 1 Manuka honey in the world” from the remote hills and pristine forests of New Zealand. In short, the company wants to see bees thrive, since its product is made by bees that pollinate the Manuka flower, which native to New Zealand and blooms just two to six weeks per year, giving this honey “unique non-peroxide activity properties.”

