Celebrities

Inside Issa Rae And Lauren London's Relationship

By Chelsea Duff
The List
The List
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no surprise that there's plenty of drama in Hollywood, even when the cameras aren't rolling, but for Issa Rae, her contentious relationship with Lauren London started way before she became a household name. While the "Insecure" star has been nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her work both on screen and off the HBO show (via Insider), it turns out she wasn't always fated to play the starring role. In fact, back when the show was first being pitched to TV executives, one suggested that Lauren London should play the starring role instead (via Variety).

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

Lauren London
Lil Wayne
Issa Rae
Nipsey Hussle
#Vanity Fair#Friendship#Starring In Drama#Golden Globe#Hbo#Variety#Mother#Hollywood#Book#Rapper Nipsey Hussle#Tv Executives
