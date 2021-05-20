Inside Issa Rae And Lauren London's Relationship
It's no surprise that there's plenty of drama in Hollywood, even when the cameras aren't rolling, but for Issa Rae, her contentious relationship with Lauren London started way before she became a household name. While the "Insecure" star has been nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her work both on screen and off the HBO show (via Insider), it turns out she wasn't always fated to play the starring role. In fact, back when the show was first being pitched to TV executives, one suggested that Lauren London should play the starring role instead (via Variety).www.thelist.com