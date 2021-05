San Diego has a goal of ending all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2025. But progress has been slow on this “vision zero” plan, and many bike and pedestrian safety projects have yet to be built. Meanwhile, San Diego Unified announced plans to diversify its teachers and administrators. Plus, the 48 Hour Film Project and the San Diego International Film Festival have been partnering for years to highlight short films made by local filmmakers. This Friday the best of the pandemic short films will be available in a virtual Shorts Fest.