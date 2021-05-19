Lansing legislators introduce $500 million dam safety plan
(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of legislators in Lansing have unveiled a $500 million plan to avert future dam catastrophes in Michigan. On the one-year anniversary of devastating floods caused by the failure of two dams on the Tittabawasee River in Midland and Gladwin counties, Michigan House and Senate sponsors of the plan said they’ll introduce a package of bills to deal with the state’s aging dam infrastructure.www.hometownregister.com