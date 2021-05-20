Handmaid's Tale Team Breaks Down That Bittersweet Reunion: 'Now What?'

newsbreak-logo
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. Being reunited doesn’t always feel so good. This week’s Handmaid’s Tale should’ve been cause for celebration — read our full recap here — with June finally making it out of Gilead and across the border to Canada to reunite with her husband Luke. But the happy moment quickly got complicated, with June sobbing in his arms and apologizing for leaving their daughter Hannah behind.

