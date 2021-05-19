newsbreak-logo
Arizona House Republicans again block vote on ERA

By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services
tucson.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — House Republicans have once again blocked a vote over whether Arizona should ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. On a party-line vote Wednesday, lawmakers voted down a motion by Rep. Judy Schweibert, D-Phoenix, to bring the measure directly to the floor for a vote. She had to take that route because Rep. Frank Pratt, R-Casa Grande, refused to give the measure a hearing after it was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee which he chairs.

