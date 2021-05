PIMA COUNTY OVERDOSE DEATHS: Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Greg Hess discusses report showing an increase in deaths in 2020, including a rise in drug overdose deaths. Arizona 360 also hears from the Tucson Police Department about current arrest trends related to overdoses. DPS RIDE-ALONG: Lorraine Rivera joins a Department of Public Safety trooper on patrol to see firsthand what troopers encounter on Arizona s interstates and highways. LUMBER & SUPPLY SHORTAGES: The Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles Zaib Shaikh (ZABE SHAKE) discusses rising lumber prices related to a shortage and its impact on the region. University of Arizona economist George Hammond offers insight on additional shortages related to the pandemic and where Arizonans are most likely to experience some sticker shock.