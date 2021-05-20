Kent State falls short at NCAA Kingston Regional
For the second consecutive day, the Kent State men's golf team was unable to sustain any momentum at the NCAA Kingston Regional. The Golden Flashes fell short of qualifying for the NCAA Championships after shooting a 9-over-par 293 in Wednesday's third and final round at the Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs. They finished eighth at 8-over par, 11 strokes behind fourth-place Clemson and No. 10 North Carolina State — which earned the final two qualifying spots.www.record-courier.com