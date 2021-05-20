Kent State falls short at NCAA Kingston Regional

NORMAN – The Oklahoma men's tennis team is set for the program's 11th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance as the Sooners head to the College Station Regional. OU will open the tournament Friday at 11 a.m. with Denver while host Texas A&M and New Mexico square off on the other side of the bracket. The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 17-28. 2021 marks OU's fourth NCAA appearance under Crowell. The Sooners have advanced to the NCAA second round or further in each of the last seven seasons, including a Round of 16 appearance in their last tournament outing in 2019.