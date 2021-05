The Real Housewives of New York has undergone plenty of changes throughout its 13 seasons. It all began with Jill Zarin and her “fabulous circle of people” playing tennis and going to charity events. To be fair, the current ladies still do that, but also aren’t afraid to jump in pools naked or throw ravioli at one another. Long gone are the days of the Jill vs. Bethenny Frankel feud. Or Alex McCord and Simon van Kemp’s co-dependent relationship. And while a lot has changed, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps have managed to make it through.