Melissa Gorga Says Jennifer Aydin “Uses Everyone” For A Storyline; Jennifer Slams Melissa For “Embarrassing” Daughter Antonia And For “Fake” Baby, Sister, & Divorce Storylines
Melissa Gorga started the day by shading Jennifer Aydin. Soon after that, Jennifer responded with a shady message of her own. Melissa slammed Jennifer for “throwing her mother under the bus” and for sucking up to Teresa Giudice. Jennifer called out Melissa for getting on the show because of Teresa and staying on for that same reason in addition to Joe Gorga’s screen time. The shade didn’t stop there though. Melissa and Jennifer continued to battle it out in the comments section.www.realitytea.com