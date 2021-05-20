newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Melissa Gorga Says Jennifer Aydin “Uses Everyone” For A Storyline; Jennifer Slams Melissa For “Embarrassing” Daughter Antonia And For “Fake” Baby, Sister, & Divorce Storylines

By Reality Tea
realitytea.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa Gorga started the day by shading Jennifer Aydin. Soon after that, Jennifer responded with a shady message of her own. Melissa slammed Jennifer for “throwing her mother under the bus” and for sucking up to Teresa Giudice. Jennifer called out Melissa for getting on the show because of Teresa and staying on for that same reason in addition to Joe Gorga’s screen time. The shade didn’t stop there though. Melissa and Jennifer continued to battle it out in the comments section.

www.realitytea.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Girl#Oh My Girl#Hw#Daughter#Fake Sister#Fake Baby#Family Storylines#Divorce#Girl Bye#Envious Behavior#Screen Time#Message#Bus#Kettle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: ‘Real Housewives’ All-Star Cast Turn Up In Turks & Caicos

The ‘Real Housewives’ All-Stars have shared the first look at them together. As reported, ladies from various franchises have been tapped to appear in the first-ever blended special. Set to arrive on Peacock streaming service later this year, filming is underway and will see Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey,...
Celebritiesallabouttrh.com

Danielle Staub Accuses Joe Gorga of Running a ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Danielle Staub is making some wild accusations about Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star talked about her former co-stars’ various legal issues during an interview on S’More Live Happy Hour with S’More dating app founder Adam Cohen-Aslatei. In the interview, Danielle claimed she’s...
CelebritiesPage Six

Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend takes her daughters out as she films ‘Housewives’

Teresa Giudice’s daughters spent quality time with her boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, while she filmed the “Real Housewives” all-star series. Ruelas, 47, took his son Louie Jr. and Giudice’s daughters Gia and Milania for a night out in New York City on Tuesday. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 48, missed the excursion as she is currently shooting the Peacock spinoff in Turks and Caicos.
Entertainmentbravotv.com

Jennifer Aydin Reveals Exactly How She Paid for Her House

On the April 21 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin hosted the ladies and their moms for a Turkish-style tea party. As Jackie Goldschneider and her mother approached Jennifer's palatial Paramus digs, Jackie quipped: "Welcome to the Taj Mahal. If the Taj Mahal had a huge mortgage — and no furniture." But when Jennifer appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 28. she shut that theory down.
Beauty & Fashionallabouttrh.com

Let’s Discuss: Melissa Gorga Says She Used To Spend $20K – $30K a Month Before Joining RHONJ

Melissa Gorga spilled a whole lot of tea about herself and her husband during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared on the April 14 episode of WWHL where she revealed if her husband, Joe Gorga, ever put her on a shopping allowance, and how much of Joe’s money she used to spend a month before becoming a housewife and making her own dough.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

RHONJ’s Joe Gorga Is ‘Scared’ of ‘Losing’ His ‘Traditional Marriage’ to Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania Says

Growing together? Dolores Catania weighed in on what she thinks Joe Gorga is afraid of in his marriage now that Melissa Gorga is more independent. “They’re going through something where she’s growing and he’s afraid of losing the traditional marriage,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 6. “[He’s] not, once he realizes that even letting her grow isn’t going to change the love that they have for each other. …[But] he’s scared. Joe has it in his mind what life is supposed to be like.”
Relationshipsbravotv.com

Now We Know Why Bill Aydin Fell in Love With Jennifer Aydin

Fans have watched Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin's marriage over the last few seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. They were already long married with kids when they entered our lives. So, when Jennifer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday (April 28), one fan wanted to know more about the early days of their courtship, specifically what their first date looked like.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Eboni K. Williams Reveals Which Real Housewives Of New York She Wants To Be Her Wing Women

Eboni K. Williams made history as the first Black woman to be a cast member on Real Housewives of New York Finally! The attorney and television host is already making her mark with her fun vibe and fresh voice. I think she is a great addition to the franchise. Her Season 13 tagline, “I’ve had to work twice as hard for half as much, but now I’m coming for everything” displays her strength and confidence.
Trouble RelationshipPage Six

Bill Gates spends ‘quality time’ with elder daughter Jennifer amid divorce

Bill Gates spent some quality time with his elder daughter amid the fallout from his divorce — looking serene in a sweet snap of the pair shared on social media. “Nothing better than quality time with family members,” Jennifer, 25, wrote on Instagram, adding a smiley emoji to the image, which shows the 65-year-old billionaire Microsoft founder in a blue polo, khaki shorts and black sneakers.