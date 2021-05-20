Melissa Gorga Says Jennifer Aydin “Uses Everyone” For A Storyline; Jennifer Slams Melissa For “Embarrassing” Daughter Antonia And For “Fake” Baby, Sister, & Divorce Storylines

Growing together? Dolores Catania weighed in on what she thinks Joe Gorga is afraid of in his marriage now that Melissa Gorga is more independent. “They’re going through something where she’s growing and he’s afraid of losing the traditional marriage,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 6. “[He’s] not, once he realizes that even letting her grow isn’t going to change the love that they have for each other. …[But] he’s scared. Joe has it in his mind what life is supposed to be like.”