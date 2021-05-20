newsbreak-logo
Cher biopic from the producers of ‘Mama Mia!’ announced

By Josh Martin
NME
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eve of her 75th birthday, Cher has announced the release of her own biopic by the producers of Mama Mia!. The pop icon tweeted out the news in her typically loose, caps-lock fashion this morning, confirming the as-of-yet-untitled film would arrive via Universal Pictures. Judy Craymer, who was...

