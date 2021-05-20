newsbreak-logo
Vaccinated Washington Nationals pitcher tests positive for COVID-19

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 14 hours ago

Washington Nationals right-handers Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey were placed on the COVID-19 injured list prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

One of the players — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive for COVID-19 while the other was deemed a close contact, according to Washington manager Dave Martinez.

Martinez didn’t divulge the identities of the players during his pregame media availability session.

Martinez said the vaccinated player could be available in a few games. The other player, who isn’t vaccinated, might be required to quarantine away from the team.

“The most important thing that we need to know is these vaccinations are to help you not get as sick or sick,” Martinez said. “This player feels fine and for me that’s good news. We gotta follow MLB protocols, so hopefully he goes through these protocols, he comes back and he’s ready to go.”

The team underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday.

The Nationals activated right-handers Paolo Espino and Kyle McGowin off the taxi squad.

Fedde, 28, is 3-4 with a 4.35 ERA in eight starts this season, while the 28-year-old Rainey is 0-2 with a 7.30 in 16 relief appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyZfH_0a55wjDw00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Houston Astros soar, NL teams sinking

Espino, 34, is 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in eight appearances (one start) this season, while the 29-year-old McGowin has a 4.91 ERA in seven relief appearances.

Also, the Nationals announced that the District of Columbia approved their request to operate at 100 percent seating capacity, beginning June 10.

–Field Level Media

