Several state parks in the Hudson Valley will now be providing turn-key campsites. And by turn-key, I mean the tent and everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors will be provided. According to the Governor's office, the state is teaming up with Tentrr to provide these outfitted sites at Harriman, Taconic, Lake Taghkanic, and Mills-Norrie State Parks are all located in the Hudson Valley. Tentrr not only provides the tent and all the stuff you need to enjoy a few days of camping; their staff sets everything up for you!