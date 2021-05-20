Saves Don't Matter When You Can Beat Returnal In Less Than 5 Minutes

The Returnal developers are looking into options to let players save and quit in the middle of a run, but it sounds like none of the solutions would be a simple fix. Housemarque marketing director Mikael Haveri confirmed that the studio was investigating the possibility for mid-run saves in an interview for the Axios Gaming newsletter. It's been a common request from the player community ever since Returnal launched, since one run through the game could take upwards of several hours. As it stands right now, you can only ever pick up your progress from your ship, which is the starting point of the game.