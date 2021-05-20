Saves Don't Matter When You Can Beat Returnal In Less Than 5 Minutes
Returnal speedrunner MentalToast set a new world record yesterday, becoming the first person to beat the game in under five minutes. I’m at a bit of a roadblock in my own Returnal adventure, so it’s incredible to watch MentalToast jump and dash through the more difficult Act 2 levels with such grace and ease. Starting from the fourth biome, they engage in as little combat as possible en route to the final boss, and then manage to take that sucker down with just a basic pistol.kotaku.com