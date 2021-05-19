newsbreak-logo
The First ‘Wonder Years’ Trailer Brings the Nostalgia

By Matt Singer
94.1 KRNA
 21 hours ago
Quick question: What would you do if I sang out of tune? Would you stand up and walk out on me? Man, I hope not. That wouldn’t be kind. Those words from “With a Little Help From My Friends” might evoke images of the Beatles for some. For me, they always make me think of The Wonder Years, the nostalgic series from the late ’80s and early ’90s about a young teenager (Fred Savage) growing up in the 1960s. Now a new version of The Wonder Years is coming to the airwaves, with much the same premise and even the same time period setting, except with an African-American family at the center of the story.

