CLEMSON BASEBALL: Regular season ending at home vs. Blue Devils

By Clemson Sports Information
Times and Democrat
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON -- The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game home series against Duke. • Who - Duke (25-20, 13-17 ACC) vs. Clemson (24-23, 16-17 ACC) • When - Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch -...

thetandd.com
