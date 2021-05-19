CLEMSON BASEBALL: Regular season ending at home vs. Blue Devils

The Oles took the field for their double-header against Hamline on Monday, May 3, just two wins away from a conference championship. Minutes into the first game, Hannah Matthies ’21 put St. Olaf on the board with an RBI double, scoring Kaleigh Santmyer ’23. They never lost the lead, with Matthies and Santmyer, the Oles’ two best hitters, combining for six of the team’s seven hits, driving in three of their four runs. On the other side of the ball, Julie Graf ’21 struck out thirteen, allowing just one earned run. They won with a formula we’ve grown accustomed to seeing, and have come to expect – offense led by the top of the order and a pitching performance that would be unbelievable if it were anyone else throwing it.