Green Lantern: Jeremy Irvine Reportedly In Talks to Play Alan Scott

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a month after learning American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock was taking on the role of Green Lantern Guy Gardner in Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith's upcoming HBO Max series based on the "Green Lantern" universe of DC Comics characters, Deadline Hollywood reports that Jeremy Irvine (Treadstone) is in talks to join Wittrock in the role of Green Lantern Alan Scott (though reps for the streaming service and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment).

