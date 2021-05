On May 3, 2021, the Georgia Bureau arrested Jason Williams, 38, of Bainbridge, Ga., for battery. On Saturday, April 24, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the GBI was requested by Bainbridge Public Safety Director Frank Green to assist in an investigation of a fight between an off-duty BPS officer Austin Spence and Williams in Bainbridge, Georgia. During the fight, Williams punched Spence in the face multiple times. The incident happened during a child custody exchange with Williams’ ex-wife.