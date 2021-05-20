High school girls golf: Rich holds off Milford, wins 1A state title

McKina Stacey was named the 1A girls basketball MVP a couple of months ago, but the Rich senior apparently wasn’t finished creating all of her high school memories. The Rebels lost to Milford and finished in fifth place at the state basketball tournament. But when it came to Wednesday’s state golf tournament, Stacey led all golfers with a 93 to help the Rebels hold off Milford and claim the 1A team trophy, a reward the school badly wanted two months ago.