You know we get our best ideas from TikTok, and so when we saw this recent video asking for your favorite hack, we had to test it. On its surface, this hack seems reckless and dangerous. You heat up a chef’s knife on an open burner on your stove, and then slice through a resealable plastic bag. Supposedly, the heat from the knife will seal the sides of the bag, giving you a new half-sized bag that works just as well as the original.