REESE WITHERSPOON TO FOCUS ON UNDER-REPRESENTED WRITERS: Reese Witherspoon‘s Reese’s Book Club will focus on underrepresented women writers. The initiative, dubbed LitUp, provides a fellowship to first-time authors. “As our community and reach continues to grow, we have all collectively sought out innovative ways to create real change and leave an indelible mark on the greater reading community,” said Witherspoon. “We know there are so many powerful stories from undiscovered voices, and now, more than ever, we need to hear them. We are so thrilled that LitUp will serve as a launchpad for a new generation of authors and provide them with the necessary tools and resources to forge formidable careers as storytellers.”