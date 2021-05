Americans have been drawn to Paris since their nation was young. Part of the early attraction was the deep affection for General Lafayette, the French marquis who fought alongside General Washington to win our independence from England. Our near-simultaneous revolutions that declared the rights of man and the Declaration of Independence created an affinity that continues to this day. In his book, The Greater Journey, David McCullough highlights the early attractions of medicine and art. In the early 1800s, the United States had few hospitals and no medical schools.