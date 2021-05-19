newsbreak-logo
VIDEO: July, 2020 UFO Sighting @ Big Bear Ski Resort, California

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of buzz around UFOs and aliens these days and it reminded me of this mysterious sighting over Big Bear Ski Resort in Southern California on July 5th 2020. People kinda of laughed at it when we posted it last year, and hey they may still today but there’s some government folks with all the bonafides confirming we don’t exactly know whats flying around the troposphere and it’s given me a fresh perspective on things. Here’s the footage, what do you think?

