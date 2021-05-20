newsbreak-logo
Indiana Jones' Temple of Doom Fedora Expected to Earn $250,000 at Auction

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is expected to be the crown jewel of an entertainment-themed auction in Hollywood next month. Prop Store is set to open its doors to a huge entertainment auction filled with unique movie memorabilia which, in total, is expected to bring in around $6 million. The Indiana Jones hat alone is projected to make in the neighborhood of $250,000. Over 1,200 rare and iconic lots will be sold during Prop Store’s unique Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction over three days on Tuesday June 29th, Wednesday June 30th and Thursday July 1st 2021.

