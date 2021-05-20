Indiana Jones' Temple of Doom Fedora Expected to Earn $250,000 at Auction

Hold on to your potatoes, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom released this month on May 23, 1984! Inspired by the adventurous Republic Pictures film serials of the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, director Steven Spielberg and executive producer George Lucas brought their dynamic filmmaking minds together to create this second installment in an episodic series about a daredevil archaeologist and his exploits. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is packed with action and brings back our leading adventurer, Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, with new companions Willie Scott, played by Kate Capshaw, and Short Round, played by Ke Huy Quan. The ragtag trio meets a steady stream of perils from the back streets of Shanghai to the dense jungles of India, leading them through a maelstrom of danger. Interestingly, some sequences that were originally planned for Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first film in the series, were used for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The two scenes that were storyboarded but not included in the preceding film were the breathtaking river rafting scene and the thrilling mine cart chase.