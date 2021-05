It's no wonder our sleep cycles are more out of whack these days than ever, as remembering to leave the house feels impossible without setting a calendar alert. Lack of natural light (or too much blue light) affects our circadian rhythm—the body's internal sleep-wake cycle—which can throw off our cortisol and melatonin levels, the hormones that make us bright-eyed in the morning and drowsy at night. Luckily, investing in a sunrise alarm clock is a way to trick our brains into a normal cycle without popping a pill. They're essentially like having a mini sun on your bedside that can be programmed to gradually lighten and darken your bedroom, which sets you up for establishing a healthier sleep routine.