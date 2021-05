A new GTA 6 rumor has bad news about the game's release date. Grand Theft Auto fans have been caught up in speculation that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal GTA 6 soon, which in turn suggests a release date isn't very far away. However, according to a prominent industry insider and leaker, the game is still -- at least -- four to five years away. In other words, it's not getting revealed anytime soon. In fact, if this is accurate, it's not releasing until 2026 or 2027, which will likely be towards the end of the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation.