Marvel’s Kevin Feige Admits Fault With Doctor Strange Whitewashing Scandal

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe does its best to honor the original Marvel Comics source material, as with any adaptation, creative liberties will be taken in each movie. Take Doctor Strange, for example. One of the ways that the 2016 MCU entry stood out from the comics was by casting Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One, Stephen Strange’s mentor in the mystic arts. Because The Ancient One has traditionally been an Asian man, Marvel Studios was called out for whitewashing the role, and the company’s president, Kevin Feige, has now admitted that having a white woman play the role was the wrong decision.