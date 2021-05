Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Seattle Mariners will conclude their short two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Mariners will enter this game after their last defeat against the Dodgers in their series opener. Seattle smashed four runs from the plate but gave up six in return. The Mariners are holding the third spot in the AL West Division play. Seattle is ahead of Texas Rangers as they continue to trail Houston Astros. The Mariners are sitting exactly at the .500 mark with an 18-18 record on the season. The Mariners lost their last three-game series against the Rangers with a 1-2 record.