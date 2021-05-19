newsbreak-logo
Montana State

Report snapping turtles in west-central Montana

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking for help from the public in reporting snapping turtle sightings in west-central Montana. In Montana, snapping turtles are a native species east of the continental divide, but they are non-native west of the divide and can cause significant harm to native populations of pond-dwelling species like frogs, turtles, snakes, ducks and fish, FWP said in a press release. Snapping turtles likely end up in waterways in western Montana through illegal releases of animals kept as pets.

