Flight From Middletown to Maryland Violates Presidential Airspace, Intercepted by Fighter Jet

This pilot may be in a little bit of trouble. A single-engine aircraft, which had originally taken off Saturday from Middletown, NY was intercepted by a military jet fighter the following day near the Pennsylvania-Deleware border. Now, this was certainly not what this pilot expected to see that Sunday afternoon when they took off. What was going on? It appears the pilot may not have realized the President was in town for the weekend and had flown into a area they shouldn't have.