Derrick Lewis Explains Why Ngannou Title Fight Isn’t Official Yet

Derrick Lewis believes the reason his fight against Francis Ngannou is yet to be made official is due solely to the inaction of the champion. New UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has made no secret of who he would love to face in his first title defense, Jon “Bones” Jones. The problem is that Jones and UFC President Dana White are engaged in an epic blinking contest as opposed to good-faith negotiations. This has opened the door for The Black Beast, and he has glided right through the #1-contender portal while being proclaimed by White to be the next opponent for The Predator.