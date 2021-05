The Orangeburg County School District is getting $1.5 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture grants to fund several school improvement projects. “If you remember a few months ago, I talked to you about the USDA Rural Development grants that we were applying for, and tonight I bring you the good news that we have been awarded five of those grants. We have another six that we’re still waiting for,” Assistant Superintendent for Operations Bob Grant said during a May 11 school board meeting.