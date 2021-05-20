newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

JFCS REACH and IGNITE programs set

By Staff Report
yoursun.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA - New virtual classes will help people to develop skills for healthy relationships in terms of parenting, co-parenting along with helping teach about achieving financial independence. The REACH and IGNITE programs are being held starting May 20 through the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast. "The REACH...

www.yoursun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ignite#Fatherhood#The Reach#Fathers#Management Skills#People Skills#Family Relationships#Parent Child Relationship#Jewish#Jfcs Cares Org#Children S Service#At Risk Adults#Sustainable Employment#Parent Child Relationship#Suncoast#Manatee#Financial Independence#Charlotte County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Let's restore our ability to grieve

The most excruciating aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic for those of us who deliver care and comfort has been the isolating nature of the virus. Because of necessary restrictions on visitation, people who contracted the virus were too often forced to suffer alone, cut off from loved ones and other vital support systems.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

First segment of expanded Legacy Trail to open in July

County leaders will officially open the first segment of the northern extension to the Legacy Trail on July 6. When completed, the entire extension will connect the trail from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Asphalt has been laid on segment one,...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

City: No investigation into Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota says there is no investigation into Mayor Hagen Brody following numerous human resources complaints over alleged aggressive behavior in connection to the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. Five statements submitted to Human Resources described a verbal...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

OPINION: Leadership a question after Sarasota mayor's egotistical eruption

Of all the mayors in this country, Hagen Brody is one of them. That’s how big of a deal he is. So, yeah, you’re darn right he should have stormed into the city manager’s office in March and unleashed a red-faced fury that felt like a violent "hostage situation," as one witness put it, because someone dared post an 18-second spot on Facebook that did not credit him as being responsible for organizing a mass vaccine clinic.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

BUSINESS PEOPLE: Board finds new CEO for Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

The board of directors of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has selected Shepard Englander as its new CEO. Englander’s 16 years as CEO of The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati earned him national recognition as a strategic and entrepreneurial leader who transformed Cincinnati’s Jewish community by implementing new business models that multiplied revenue.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Selby Gardens Receives $1 Million Gift for Phase 1 of Master Plan

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has received a $1 million dollar gift from the Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation, to be used towards capital needs for Phase I of the gardens' downtown Sarasota campus’ Master Plan. To date, Selby Gardens has raised more than 85 percent of the funds needed to implement Phase I—more than $36 million of the $42.5 million needed to begin. The gardens will break ground at a ceremony on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota schools mask rule up for discussion again Tuesday

The Sarasota County School Board is set to discuss the district's mask policy once again during a workshop on Tuesday, amid shifting federal guidelines and increased pressure to loosen the rules for the final weeks of school. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance saying that people fully...
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Illuminating LGBTQ+ conversations

One of the trademarks of the educational experience at New College is the Independent Study Project (ISP), and thesis student Nicholas Pracko pursued an especially purposeful one in January—about the local LGBTQ+ community. For the biopsychology/neuroscience student, who plans to graduate in December, the ISP research led directly into his...
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

“O’Shea Formula” event raises $500,000

The New College Foundation raised $500,000 during a virtual event on May 6 called the “O’Shea Formula,” which celebrated New College President Donal O’Shea’s accomplishments. The funds will be directed to the Donal B. O’Shea Scholarship Endowment. “We are gratified by the outpouring of support to honor President O’Shea,” said...
Lakewood Ranch, FLHerald Tribune

GRAND OPENINGS: Work begins on Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch

Dignity Memorial providers of Florida recently held a groundbreaking for Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch, near the corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and 44th Avenue. The new facility will feature a state-of-the-art multipurpose event center. It will provide the latest technology, including a system that allows for an immersive experience through visuals, arts and media that can be customized to fully highlight the passions, interests and hobbies of a loved one’s life.
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

DOH Sarasota hosts Pfizer vaccine clinic for those 12-years or older

SARASOTA - The Department of Health of Sarasota hosts a Pfizer vaccination clinic for those 12-years or older. “It hurt, I mean it felt weird, but now I get to hang out with my friends after school so," said vaccinated 12-year old, Joshua Santiago. “It’s crucial, it’s really important, it’s...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

What’s up Sarasota: Local events calendar

1. Cher, Elton, Celine Dion, Bocelli, Streisand Edwards Twins Dinner & Show; 2. Mellow Mushroom Sarasota Presents: Beneva Fruitville's Game Night; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. NextHome Excellence Luke's Luau; 5. Grand Opening! Luminary Medical Group;
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota-Manatee best and worst restaurant inspections, May 10-15

Our digital database of restaurant inspections is updated daily with the latest information on which local restaurants passed, failed or barely squeaked by. You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined for their missteps and which were forced into temporary closure.
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Women’s Resource Center Hosts Info Session on Women in Manufacturing May 26

Local employers are eager to recruit more women for these high-wage jobs. (Sarasota-Manatee) According to a recent Deloitte study, skills gaps in the manufacturing industry could leave over 2 million high-wage jobs unfilled by 2030, costing the U.S. economy over $1 trillion. The report indicates manufacturers are looking for new and creative strategies to recruit talent, including reaching out to more diverse workers, especially women and minorities. Women represent only a small percentage of positions within this industry that is growing fast in our Sarasota/Manatee region. To help close this skills gap, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is partnering with local manufacturers to offer a free online information session Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 1 p.m. The session is part of WRC’s monthly Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs. Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox. Those interested can register at www.mywrc.org/manufacturing or call (941) 256-9721 for more information.
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Bertha Palmer by Kate Holmes, Video Online Only

Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Sarasota County by Bringing Local History to You!. Online-Only Video Presentation--"Bertha Palmer" by Kate Holmes, Re-Enactor. Ms. Holmes portrays Bertha Palmer who, until her death in 1918, actively fought for the creation of Sarasota County.