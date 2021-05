AGAWAM — Agawam refused to go down without a fight after the Westfield boys volleyball team claimed the opening two sets on Monday evening. “Tonight’s effort showed us what we needed to see and what we want to work on,” said Agawam coach Kevin Pender. “After a gap year, we knew there would be some gaps in our skills and our volleyball IQ. Westfield was giving us everything we needed to take a breath now, replan, and refocus.”