UPDATE 3:28pm: The sentence for Amber Hampshire was in range from probation to 14 years. Witnesses were heard for both the prosecution and defense. Police and doctors took the stand, and one of them, a psychiatrist, testified that Amber Hampshire has a "blindspot" to her own diabetes diagnosis thus forcing her to do the same with her daughter. Amber Hampshire appeared in court today in a wheelchair after having three of her toes amputated because of her diabetes condition.