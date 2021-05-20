newsbreak-logo
Mayor Lightfoot calls out media for glaring lack of diversity

By Mary Mitchell
Chicago Sun-Times
 14 hours ago
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to “exclusively provide one-on-one interviews to journalists of color ahead of her two-year anniversary set off a firestorm on Twitter, and in the city’s newsrooms. “This is beyond disappointing. It’s disgusting. We are going backwards in this country on race relations,” wrote one commenter. While another...

The hardest-working paper in America.

